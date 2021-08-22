Powergrid Executive Director third Indian to receive CIGRE Tech award

Gurugram: The International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE) France has presented the Technical Council Award for year 2021 to Anish Anand, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), during CIGRE's Centennial Session held on August 20, 2021.

This prestigious award has been bestowed on two Indians prior to this, since its inception in 1993. CIGRE is a global nonprofit organisation comprising community of power system professionals having 60 National Committees spanning 90+ countries with more than 15,000 members & 1,250 member organisations.

Anish Anand is a prominent transmission line expert having more than 35 years of experience and has assumed various responsibilities & positions in POWERGRID over the years. He is also Chairman of CIGRE-India National Committee B-2 on Overhead lines and member of CIGRE Study Committee B2 & its SAG, CAG & TAG.