POWERGRID conducts online vendors meet

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power organized an online Vendor Meet for its business partners on 29 October, 2021, during the Vigilance Awareness Week 2021 celebrated from 26 October – 1 November, 2021.

During the meet, CMD launched the Contract Closing and Vendor Grievance portals to augment transpa-rency in contract closing and enable vendors to raise issues, if any.

The Company has been deploying best practices in digitization and transparency for quick resolution and creation of a favorable business environment. In the meeting, the significant role of partners who helped in providing uninterrupted power supply during the pandemic was appreciated. It was emphasised that POWERGRID has always been the frontrunner in adopting new technologies and has ensured that vendors benefit from the progress.

Speaking on this occasion, CMD stated that POWERGRID, being the trendsetter company in transmission sector, has proactively initiated myriad measures for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). The program witnessed an overwhelming response from about 120 vendors.