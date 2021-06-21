POWERGRID again recognised as one of the best employers in Great Place to Work list

Gurugam: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India has again been recognised as 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work Institute (GPTW) which is a 'gold standard' for workplace culture assessment. It has been ranked 68 in the largest workplace culture study in the country through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process.

POWERGRID has also won the recognition of India's Best Employers among Nation- Builders 2021 category. Figuring consistently in GPTW's Best Workplaces List is a testi- mony of its sound human resource management policies and employee-friendly ap- proach. Great Place to Work Institute, is the 'Global Authori- ty' for creating, sustaining and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM.

GPTW has applauded POWERGRID Management for building and maintaining high trust and high performance culture by excelling all the 5 dimensions of Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.