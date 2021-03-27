POWERGRID acquires Bikaner-II BBTL under TBCB

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has acquired Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Limited (BBTL) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) which is the project company to establish Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones, in Rajasthan (8.1 GigaWatt) under phase II – Part F.

The project comprises of 400 KiloVolt (kV) Double Circuit (D/C) Transmission lines which traverse in Rajasthan and Haryana with establishment of a new 400 kV Switching sub- station, STATCOM, and sub-station extension works in Rajasthan under build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis for 35 years.

The project is an Inter-State Transmission System project in the states of Rajasthan and Haryana and is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

During the FY 2020-21, bidding for five Inter-State Transmission projects have been undertaken till date and POWERGRID has been declared as the successful bidder in all the five projects.

Acquisition of Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Limited is the second in the series of five projects and acquisition of the remaining three project companies is underway.