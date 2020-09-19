Power PSUs have made India a power surplus nation : Minister

Patna: RK Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, on Saturday, inaugurated various developmental projects and facilities in Bihar.

As a responsible corporate, NTPC, country's largest power producer, is fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by creating an infrastructure

for the benefit of the people of Bihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh appreciated NTPC, REC and Power Grid for their contribution to the state of Bihar in its path of progress.

He said, "These companies which are among the largest in the world, belonging to Ministry of Power, are one of the most professional and efficient organisations. The companies from the Power PSUs are well known for their exemplary performances, are also focussed on working towards societal development which extends to villages across the country. These companies have contributed extensively during the pandemic and have taken complete care of their workers. Further, NTPC is developing an ITI and constructing a ward in AIIMS, Bihar which will immensely benefit the people of Bihar. NTPC has played an instrumental role in the development of Bihar with an installed capacity of 6150 MW in the state. In addition, 3800 MW capacity is in pipeline."

He further added, "The power PSUs together have connected India in its length and breadth. The endeavour of the power PSUs have made India a power surplus nation with almost 1.25 lakh MW capacity of electricity being added in the past five years. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we have brought a revolution in the power sector inching towards the target of making electricity available in every Indian household."

Speaking during the inauguration function, Asit Kumar Mukherjee, RED (ER1), NTPC said "We are committed towards our social responsibilities and we strive to fulfil our commitment towards the people of Bihar. With six projects in the state, we are extremely happy in

contributing to electricity requirement of the state. We are constantly working towards brightening up every citizen's face in Bihar."

The projects would benefit the public by providing them access to infrastructure built for family and community functions

like celebrating festivals and social occassions. Further, clean drinking water will be readily available with robust medical support at various places of Sandesh and Agiaon region.