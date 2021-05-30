Power Grid facilitates critical healthcare infra to fight COVID

New Delhi: State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has contributed to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by facilitating critical healthcare infrastructure such as cold chain equipment, oxygen plants and insulated vans for vaccination.

"PGCIL is proactively working towards supporting and contributing in India's fight against COVID-19 by extending help to various states across the country," a statement said.

Through its dedicated effort of contributing towards better healthcare facilities, PGCIL has provided cold chain equipment (181 Ice Lined Refrigerators and 130 Deep Freezers) costing around Rs 2.66 crore to the states of Punjab, Sikkim, Mizoram and UT of Ladakh under CSR, it said.

Two insulated vans have also been provided for facilitating COVID-19 vaccination drive in remote areas of Leh, Ladakh.

For oxygen support, PGCIL is going to establish oxygen generation plants at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram (Haryana) having capacity of 2 x 50 Nm3 per hour and at Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) having capacity of 50 Nm3 per hour.

Adopting a holistic approach to confront the pandemic, a catheterisation laboratory is being set up to diagnose and treat cardiac issues by Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai through financial assistance provided by POWERGRID which will benefit the people of Tamil Nadu, it stated.

PGCIL as a responsible corporate citizen has been regularly investing in an array of healthcare projects, believing in its philosophy of giving back to the society.