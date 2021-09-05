Power Grid Corporation begins work on first EV charging station in Meghalaya

Meghalaya/Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Power, has laid down the foundation stone for first ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) in the state of Meghalaya at its office complex on 3rd September,2021 at Lapalang, Shillong.

The EVCS are being developed under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme Phase-II. Under this scheme ,PGCIL shall be developing 11 EVCS in Shillong city (5 Public EVCS and 6 at government establishments). Each station shall have four 15 kW DC-001 Chargers and one 100 kW CCS-2/CHAdeMO Charger (dual gun) making it 66 charging points in Shillong city. Out of the 11 locations, Memorandum of Understand-ing(MoU) has been signed for 4 locations which include PGCIL Office Complex at Lapalang, MTC Ware House at Demthring, MTC Parking Lot at Police Bazar and Polo Parking Lot at Polo. PGCIL has developed itself as one of the market leaders in EVCS business and has its presence in major cities of India like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kochi.

The foundation stone was laid by AK Thakur, Member Secretary, North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC) in the august presence of RK Tyagi, Executive Director, North Eastern Regional Transmission System, PGCIL, and N Roy, Chief General Manager (I/C), NERLDC, POSOCO.

PGCIL has presently 172,154 ckm of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transfor-mation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, PGCIL has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99 per cent.