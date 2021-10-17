Power consumption rises 3% at 57.22 billion units in October 1-15

New Delhi: India's power consumption grew 3.35 per cent in the first half of October to 57.22 billion units (BU), showing recovery amid coal shortage at electricity generation plants, according to power ministry data.

Last year during October 1-15, power consumption stood at 55.36 BU which was higher than 49.66 BU in the same period in 2019. The data clearly shows that there is recovery in power consumption as well as demand in the country.

Amid the coal shortage at power plants in the country, the peak power shortage moderated to 986 MW on October 15 in sharp contrast to 11,626 MW on October 7.

It is to be noted that the 11,626 MW peak power shortage on October 7 was the highest during the first half of this month.

Besides, the latest coal stock report for 135 coal-based power plants monitored by Central Electricity Authority for October 13, showed that the number of non-pithead power plants having less than four days of coal stock (supercritical coal stock) reduced to 64 from 69 on October 8 when the daily power consumption touched its peak of 3,900 million units in first half of this month.

Earlier this week, the power ministry had stated that the capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks reduced from 11 GW on October 12 to 5 GW on October 14.

Experts are of the view that there would be good recovery in power demand as well as consumption due to the government's efforts to ramp up coal supplies at plants and improvement in economic activities due to lifting of lockdown restrictions by states.