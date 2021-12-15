Power available for 22 hrs/day in villages, 23.5 hrs in cities: Min

New Delhi: Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said electricity is available for about 22 hours per day in villages and 23.5 hours in cities across the country.

The availability of power in rural and urban areas has increased tremendously in comparison to 2014, he said while addressing a function here to mark the National Energy Conservation Day.

"Power is available for a duration of close to 22 hours and close to 23.5 hours in rural and urban areas respectively," Singh said.

"As you all are aware, one of the priorities of our government is to provide universal energy access at affordable prices and on a 24/7 basis," he added.

Singh further said in the recent few years, India has made significant progress in village electrification and providing electricity connections to households. "We have brought total transformation in the past five years by adding 142 GW generation capacity, connecting the entire country into one grid, and achieving the vision of one grid, one market. India has been transformed from an energy deficit to energy surplus nation," he noted. The minister also said the transformation is not just in capacity but also with respect to the energy mix, energy intensity and emission intensity.

India has achieved the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of having 40 per cent energy production from non-fossil sources, he pointed out. "This achievement has happened way in advance of our target date. We have one of the lowest per capita emission in the world and in absolute terms it comes to 3 per cent of the total emissions," he added.

The minister also lauded the efforts of state-run Convergence Energy Services

Ltd (CESL) for successfully running the Gram Ujala scheme.