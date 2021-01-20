Ports review meeting to begin today, to deliberate on future action plan

New Delhi: A three-day ports review meeting will be conducted from Thursday to deliberate on a future action plan, including development of satellite ports by all major ports, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chairpersons of India's all major ports and senior officials of the ministry will participate in the brainstorming conference to finalise the road map of the 'Maritime Vision 2030', the ministry said in the

statement.

It added that Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the meeting named 'Chintan Baithak' at Dhordo, Gujarat.

The Chintan Baithak includes sessions on exploring new vistas of urban transportation, effective implementation of SAROD-Ports (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes-Ports), and issues related to international arbitrations, the statement added.

The future action plan for the development of satellite ports by all major ports will also be deliberated.

A satellite port can either be one that is already existing or is created near a port which is reaching its capacity.

"Discussion on opening up more new routes for Ro-Ro, Ro-PaX (roll-on/roll-off passenger) ferry, and seaplane services across the nation, and on ways and means for increasing volume and movement of coastal cargo will also take place," it said.

Mandaviya stated that the basic purpose of holding this Chintan Baithak is to evolve out-of-the-box ideas for improving the performance and efficiency of our major ports, setting up of world-class infrastructure facilities at ports, enhancing connectivity, and ease of doing business.

All the ideas emerged out of the extensive discussions during this Chintan Baithak are going to be dovetailed in the Maritime Vision 2030 to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat with his key mantra of 'reform, perform and transform, Mandaviya said.