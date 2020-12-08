Ports Min issues draft guidelines on floating infra for public consultation

New Delhi: The Ports Ministry on Monday said it has issued draft guidelines of technical specifications on floating infrastructure, including jetties, for public consultation.



The ministry is planning to promote floating jetties for various usages all along the Indian coastline.

"Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has compiled the draft guidelines for technical specifications of floating structures, with a vision to set up and deploy world-class floating infrastructure all along the coastline and issued the same for public consultation," it said in a statement. Floating structure due to its inherent advantages is an attractive solution and being encouraged by the Ministry of Ports, it added.

Underlining the benefits of floating jetties over the conventional quay and fixed concrete structures, the ministry said it is a cost-effective solution and much cheaper than conventional structures price and setting up these structures is much faster as compared to conventional jetties.

Usually, floating structures can be built in 6-8 months as compared to 24 months for conventional structures.

Its environmental impact is minimal, while expansions are easily feasible due to modular construction techniques, the statement said.

"It is easily transportable in case of reconfiguring of the port. It provides constant freeboard between jetties and boats. Deployment of floating jetties, especially in locations having a large tidal range, where conventional quay poses problems during low tide periods, is very convenient," it added.

Floating Jetties, at such locations, provide constant freeboard, eases embarkation of ship's stores and straightforward unloading of the fishermen's catch. It consequently leads to increased productivity as well as safety of the fishermen in the long run, it said.

The ministry has successfully implemented a few pilot projects in the recent past by following the international guiding principles.

These include setting up of passenger floating jetties in Goa, water-aerodromes at Sabarmati River and at Sardar Sarovar Dam (fowr the seaplane services).

More than 80 similar projects of the ministry are under planning stage all along the coastline for overall development and upliftment of the coastal community, the statement said.

A benchmark and standard specifications at par with international standards are being evolved by the ministry so that technical specifications of floating structures are frozen after due deliberations with various stakeholders, it noted.

"For this, Ministry has entrusted IIT Chennai to work out the technical specifications of sustainable floating structures like floating jetties, water-aerodromes, floating marinas, fish landing facilities etc. so that precise and stringent technical specifications are established," it added. The ministry said it has sought comments from stakeholders and others on draft guidelines along with a proposed specification/schedule of technical requirements (SOTR).