Pomila Jaspal is 1st woman Director (Fin) at ONGC

New Delhi: Pomila Jaspal has on Tuesday shattered the glass ceiling, becoming the first woman Director (Finance) of India's top oil and gas producer ONGC, the firm said.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) now has an unprecedented two women executive directors - Alka Mittal is the acting chairperson and managing director as well as director (human resource) at the firm.

The oil and gas PSUs under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas now have three women at the top - Vartika Shukla is the chairperson and managing director of Engineers India Ltd (EIL).

"Pomila Jaspal has taken over as Director (Finance) of ONGC on April 19, 2022," the PSU said in a statement.

Prior to this, she served as Director (Finance) in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC.

She has also served as a director on the board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), Petronet Mangalore Hassan Bangalore Limited (PMHBL) and ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).

Jaspal, 58, is a fellow member and gold medalist of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. She replaces Subhash Kumar, who superannuated at the end of last year.

She was picked for the job by government headhunter PESB in December last year and has now taken over after her appointment was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments.