PNB unveils 4 Digital Banking Units

New Delhi: Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement during the Union budget speech for 2022-23 about the establishment of 75 DBUs in 75 districts of the country in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of our country's independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) to ensure that digital banking benefits reach every part of the country, Punjab National Bank, nation's leading public sector bank, unveiled four Digital Banking Units (DBUs) on Sunday in Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Bongaigaon (Assam), Gomati (Tripura), Aizawl (Mizoram) districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) across 75 districts to the nation via video conferencing on Sunday. Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance Smt Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor of Reserve Bank of India Shri Shaktikanta Das were among those present on the occasion with others. Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, State Ministers, Member of Parliaments, Bank Senior Executives and beneficiaries were connected via video conferencing.

A Digital Banking Unit (DBU) is a specialized fixed-point business unit / hub offering select digital infrastructure for delivering and servicing banking products & services digitally.