PNB starts phase-2 of nationwide CSR campaign to fight Coronavirus

New Delhi: India's second-largest public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) commenced Phase-2 of its nationwide campaign to provide COVID-19 prevention materials through its 662 district offices.

The Phase-2 of the campaign began with PNB employees distributing masks and sanitizers regions across the country including Amritsar, Lucknow in North, Hyderabad in South, Guwahati in North East, Ahmedabad in West, Raipur and Bhopal in Central India.

Mumbai Zone handed over DD of Rs 64 lacs to the Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray by D Chand, CGM and R K Hegde, GM towards CM COVID-19 Relief Fund on behalf of Punjab National Bank. The Chief Minister appreciated the gesture of the Bank. Patna Circle Office distributed Face Masks and sanitizers amongst CORONA warriors, Policemen, Media persons and other needy people. COVID-19 prevention materials were distributed in Old Age Home at Agra by PNB employees.

As part of the commitment to widen its social inclusion of COVID-19 prevention activities, the Bank has joined hands with Humsafar Trust, India's first community-based organization (CBO), and will distribute face masks and sanitizers to the LGBT members across nation. The formal event took place at PNB's Mumbai Circle office. The Executive Directors of the PNB bank Dr Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi, Sanjay Kumar, and Vijay Dube, also distributed prevention materials to the facility management staff at the headquarters of the Bank in Dwarka, New Delhi.