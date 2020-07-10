PNB reports Rs 3,688 cr borrowal fraud by DHFL

Mumbai: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a borrowal fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore in the NPA account of the now bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).

In a regulatory filing, the bank said that it has already made provisions amounting to Rs 1,246.58 crore.

"A fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI in the accounts of the company (DHFL). Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 1,246.58 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms," it said.

Several other banks have already declared DHFL as a fraud account.

Last November, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the Board of Directors of the company and appointed an administrator and accordingly, the board powers were vested in the firm's administrator.

Further, the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) at Mumbai commenced the CIRP against the company in December, following an application by the RBI.

The company reportedly has debt of around Rs 97,000 crore and has allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore from the total bank loans.

Its promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April.