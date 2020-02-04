PNB Q3 loss at Rs 492 crore as NPA provisioning spikes

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 492.28 crore for December quarter 2019-20 as provisioning for bad loans was raised substantially.

The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of Rs 246.51 crore for the same period a year ago. In September quarter 2019-20, the bank logged a profit of Rs 507.05 crore.

Total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 15,967.49 crore as against Rs 14,854.24 crore in the year-ago same period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank hiked the provisioning for bad loans to Rs 4,445.36 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 2,565.77 crore parked aside for the year-ago period.

On consolidated basis, the lender reported a net loss of Rs 501.93 crore for the quarter under review. However, there was a net profit of Rs 249.75 crore in the same period of 2018-19, the bank said.

Income was at Rs 16,211.24 crore, up from Rs 15,104.94 crore earlier. Provisioning for bad loans was up at Rs 4,471 crore for December quarter from Rs 2,636.09 crore in year-ago same period.

Consolidated results of PNB include earnings from its five subsidiaries, seven associate companies and one joint venture.

About one of the subsidiaries -- PNB Insurance Broking -- the lender said steps are being taken for winding up the company as the licence has already been surrendered in February 2011.

On the asset quality front, the bank continued to face challenges with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 16.30 per cent of gross advances as at December-end 2019, slightly down from 16.33 per cent by the year-ago same period.

Net NPAs or bad loans were at 7.18 per cent, down from 8.22 per cent by December 2018.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs of the bank stood at Rs 76,809.20 crore by the end of December quarter of this fiscal, lower than Rs 77,733.33 crore by the same period of 2018-19.

Net NPAs were Rs 30,518.92 crore as against Rs 35,675.12 crore.

The New Delhi-headquartered lender also reported widening of net loss for 2018-19 to Rs 11,335.90 crore from that reported earlier (at Rs 9,975.49 crore) because of divergence in NPA provisioning as assessed by the RBI and what the bank had reported.