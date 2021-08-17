PNB promotes Olympic medalist Shamsher Singh to Officer Cadre

Hyderabad: Part of the proud Tokyo Olympics 2020 Hockey Team and an employee of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Shamsher Singh was honored by the bank with a promotion to Officer Cadre and suitable cash reward for his contribution.

Shamsher Singh expressed his gratitude towards Punjab National Bank for supporting and training many young hockey players in the country, thereby complementing the government's efforts to promote and strengthen the sports culture in India.

S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, lauded the Indian hockey team's brilliant show at the world's most premier sports event. He said, " Shamsher Singh is Jewel of PNB and entire country's citizens are elated on your contribution. While winning a medal at the Olympics is the pinnacle of achievement, I am sure your spirit and hard work will bring more such laurels in the future. You are a proud member of PNB Parivar and your achievement is one among the seven medals won by the country, which really highlights the importance of your accomplishment."