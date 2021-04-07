PNB meets exporters, launches online trade finance portal

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank organised Exporters Meet recently at ITC Maurya here. The meeting was presided over by CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao – MD and CEO of PNB, in the presence of Swarup Kumar Saha - Executive Director of the Bank. Vibha Aren, General Manager of International Banking Division, Corporate General Managers and other senior officials from the Bank's Delhi zone, were also present.

Rao deliberated upon the successful amalgamation of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce and erstwhile United Bank of India with PNB. He further discussed the organizational structure changes, focusing on the verticalization of important segments, such as risk management, credit underwriting, and forex operations to improve services. More than 65 leading exporters from the Delhi NCR region attended the event.

During the meet, PNB announced new initiatives for the exporters, such as launching an online portal named "Trade Finance Redefined" and "Video Conference with Executives".The portal has a unique feature of 24/7 availability for submission of export documents directly to the trade finance center.