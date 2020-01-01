PNB lowers MCLR

Millennium Post
New Delhi: PNB has announced a reduction in its MCLR rates by 5 bps to 30 bps. The one-year MCLR will come down to 8.05 per cent from 8.15 percent and one month MCLR will come down to 7.5 per cent from 7.8 per cent. The new rates will be effective from January 1, 2020.

