PNB launches range of Diwali offers on retail loans

New Delhi: As part of continued efforts to enhance customer service, Punjab National Bank (PNB) launched a range of deals and offers on its retail loans this festive season. With effect from November 8, 2021, the Bank to provide one of the lowest interest rates on Car Loans at 6.65 per cent and further reduced Home Loan rates, which now start from 6.50 per cent, making its banking service more attractive than ever before.

To promote the government's efforts towards the adoption of electric/green vehicles, PNB has slashed the interest rate on e-vehicles and CNG vehicles to 6.65 per cent, while it starts from 6.75 per cent for other cars.

To meet the customers' demand during the ongoing festival season, the interest rate on Personal Loans is reduced by 5 basis points (bps) to 8.90 per cent. Additionally, the limit on personal loans has been revised upwardly to Rs. 20.00 lakh with a repayment period of 72 months.

Further, PNB encourages customers to adopt digital banking channels by giving additional discounts of up to 5bps on Home Loan and 10 bps on Car Loan. The customers onboarding through various digital channels like Internet Banking, PNB One Mobile App, etc., can avail of this benefit, thereby enhancing their online banking experience.

This Diwali, PNB also offers a full waiver of service charges/processing fees on home, vehicle, personal, gold, and property loans. With the reduction in the interest rate and zero processing fee, funds are available at a very competitive rate on a range of retail loan products for PNB customers.