PNB inaugurates 1st Multi-Facility Centre 'PNB Bhawan' in Meerut

Meerut: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Nation's leading Public Sector Bank in India, on Saturday inaugurated the first Multi-Facility Centre "PNB Bhawan" in Meerut.

Atul Kumar Goel - MD & CEO of PNB – inaugurated PNB Bhawan, accompanied by Surinder Pal Singh, Zonal Manager, Meerut, and in the presence of Executives - Deputy Zonal Manager, Zonal Audit Office Head, Circle Heads, Assistant General Managers, and other senior officers.

PNB Bhawan, a 3 storied building with 2 basements spread across 1564 square meters will be housing the Zonal Office, Zonal Audit Office, Zonal Sastra Office, Circle Office, Meerut and MCC-2 with a total workforce of approximately 200.

On this auspicious occasion, the bank also handed over loan sanction letters worth Rs. 300cr to the beneficiaries/entrepreneurs.