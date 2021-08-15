PNB honours Olympic medalist employee Shamsher Singh

New Delhi: Shamsher Singh, who was part of the national hockey team that returned with an Olympics bronze medal, was felicitated by the Punjab National Bank. At the felicitation programme held at the bank's headquarters in Delhi, Shamsher Singh, an employee of PNB, was recognized for his achievement.

CH. S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, lauded the Indian hockey team's brilliant show at the world's most premier sports event. He said, " Shamsher Singh is Jewel of PNB and entire country's citizens are indebted to your contribution. Winning a medal at the Olympics is the pinnacle of achievement, wherein I am sure your spirit and hard work will bring more such laurels in the future. You are a proud member of PNB Parivar and your achievement is one among the seven medals won by the country, which really highlights the importance of your accomplishment."

Shamsher Singh expressed his gratitude towards PNB for supporting and training many young hockey players in the country, thereby complementing the government's efforts to promote and strengthen the sports culture in India. "The good performance by both the men's and women's teams at the Olympics points to a resurgence of the game in India," he said.