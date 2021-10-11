PM to launch Gati Shakti master plan on Oct 13

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones on October 13. It will bring 16 ministries including rail and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects, a top government official said on Monday.

The official said the 16 ministries/departments have put all these projects in GIS mode, which are to be completed by 2024-25, at the platform, which will provide high resolution satellite images, infrastructure, utilities, administrative boundaries, etc. "Gati Shakti will be a National Infrastructure Master Plan for our country which will lay the foundation of holistic infrastructure. Right now, there is no coordination between our means of transport. Gati Shakti will break the silos and will remove all these obstacles," he said.

It would help in increasing productivity of industry, support local manufacturers, enhance competitiveness of industry and also help in developing new possibilities for the creation of future economic zones. It has been prepared depicting economic zones and the infrastructure linkages required to support them that can ensure the seamless movement of goods, besides

integrating the planning and designing of projects with a common vision.