PM reviews micro credit scheme for street vendors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, stressing that it should not be seen from the perspective of extending loans to them but as part of an outreach for their holistic development and economic uplift.

The PM Street Vendor''s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) aims at facilitating a collateral free working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 of one-year tenure, to help street vendors resume their businesses post lockdown.

The review meet was informed that over 2.6 lakh applications have been received, over 64,000 have been sanctioned and over 5,500 have been disbursed. The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the use of end-to-end IT solution through a web-portal and mobile application for administration of the scheme to ensure transparency, accountability and speed, the statement said.