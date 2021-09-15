Play pivotal role in economy's resurgence: FinMin to IBA

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday asked Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to play a pivotal role in the resurgence of the economy in the 75th year of India's independence.

"At this juncture I would urge the IBA Chairman to scout for good competent resources and technology adoption for capitalisation. IBA should not be merely an association that passes banking issues to the RBI, it must rather strive to integrate with economic reforms for boosting growth," Financial Services Secretary Debasish

Panda said.

Inaugurating the Delhi office of IBA, the secretary suggested that the Association can also look at providing training and skilling to middle management banking professionals so as to unburden banks in the same task.