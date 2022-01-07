Piyush Goyal gives 5 growth mantras to BIS

New Delhi: Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday gave the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) five growth mantras including being a facilitator and not an obstructor and ensuring that maintaining quality is not expensive and it is cost effective.

Goyal said the BIS has been contributing to the national economy through its core activities of "Standardization and Certification."

"Both the Nation and BIS will be completing 100 years in 2047, so it's going to be a great opportunity for BIS to plan and chart out our 25-year agenda from now until 2047. How we will contribute to make India a world power and a superpower and a great nation," he said in a statement. BIS came into existence as Indian Standards Institution (ISI) in 1947, commemorated its 75th anniversary on January 6.

Suggesting five mantras for BIS to grow in future, Goyal said first it should work as a facilitator not an obstructer. Secondly, BIS should develop as a global organization by learning from global experiences and integrating global standards.

Thirdly, BIS should work on gap analysis to assess laboratory attesting needs of the country and set up high quality modern labs across

India.

Fourth, BIS should bring a quality or standard revolution through 'One Nation One Standard' which will become a game changer. And lastly, BIS should ensure maintaining quality is not expensive and it is cost effective.

Goyal said the Centre is working towards 'One Nation One Standard' as it is important to set the benchmark by working skilfully so that India is globally aligned.