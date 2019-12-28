Piramal Enterprises to raise up to Rs 2,750 cr via bonds

Millennium Post
New Delhi: Piramal Enterprises on Saturday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

"At the Meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors held today, the Committee approved the issue of secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs 2,750 crores on private placement basis ," it said in a regulatory filing.

Piramal Enterprises said the money can be raised in one or more tranches from time to time.

PTI

