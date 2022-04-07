PIL to display MRP, seller details by e-comm websites: HC asks Govt to evolve mechanism

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre to evolve and place before it a proper mechanism for conducting periodical checks of e-commerce platforms to ensure compliance with rules relating to the display and packaging of products sold on their websites.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla granted six weeks to the Centre to file a response and listed the matter for further hearing on November 24.

The court noted that the Centre has not yet put in place a mechanism for conducting regular checks of all e-commerce sites on a periodical basis to ensure compliance with the rules.

The court said the Centre should examine this aspect and place before it a mechanism that they wish to evolve to ensure compliance on a regular basis.

During the hearing, the Centre's counsel said it was not treating this matter as adversarial and notices have been issued to e-commerce entities for their non-compliance.

To this, the bench said if there is non-compliance, the authorities should take action.

"You should have your own mechanism, there should be vigilance," it said.

It asked the authorities to file a status report concerning notices issued to several e-commerce sites for non-declaration of the country of origin of products sold on their websites.

The high court has earlier issued notice to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Fashnear Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sociofy Enterprise Pvt Ltd, and O (1) India Pvt Ltd, which own e-commerce websites, on the petition. Fashnear, Sociofy, and O(1) own e-commerce websites Meesho, Glowroad, and Shop101, respectively.

The petition, by Ghaziabad resident Ajay Kumar Singh, has claimed that the consumers are facing great difficulty due to such details not being mentioned on e-commerce platforms.

Singh, in his plea, has said he regularly shops from e-commerce websites, and according to research done by him, the requirements mandated under the Consumer Protection (Ecommerce) Rules, 2020 and Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 are not complied with by the e-commerce websites — Meesho, Glowroad, and Shop101.

"Economy of the entire nation would suffer in the event the e-commerce websites continue not to mention the MRP, seller details, manufacturing country/country of origin of products on e-commerce websites.