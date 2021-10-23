PhonePe take back petition against Postpe

New Delhi: Fintech major PhonePe has withdrawn its petition against BharatPe's Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Postpe platform which had alleged violation of PhonePe's trademark and said it will file a fresh suit. PhonePe had approached the Bombay High Court seeking an injunction to restrain Resilient Innovations, which operates BharatPe, from misusing PhonePe's registered trademarks by using and promoting the marks 'PostPe'/'postpe', PhonePe said in a statement on late Friday night. When contacted, a BharatPe spokesperson said the company does not want to comment on any part of proceedings in the Bombay High Court.