Pharma sector to be given priority post cyclone Taukate, says Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday interacted with the industry on preparedness for cyclone Taukate and said that the pharma industry, especially oxygen producers, will be given priority to resume operations once the severe cyclonic storm subsides.

Taukate is expected to reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening and cross between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) Tuesday early morning, which will lead to winds with the speed of over 150 km/h, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the issue of continuous availability of oxygen, maintaining buffer stock of medicines and essential items was stressed in the meeting. Smooth functioning of communication facilities and other utilities also came up in the meeting, an official statement said.

Goyal said that there could be a surge effect post-cyclone, and asked the industry to support health care personnels.

"He also stressed that all the people who are involved in the production of liquid medical oxygen, pharma industry, and all those who make cylinders or products in the supply chain of the pharma industry will be given priority to come back into operation," the statement added.

The minister also directed the railway authorities to closely monitor the situation, and be ready to rush the essential items to the affected areas in the shortest possible time, and provide help in any manner.