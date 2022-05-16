PGInvIT completes one year of listing on May 14

Gurugram: POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust ('PGInvIT'), India's first Infrastructure Investment Trust by a Maharatna CPSE, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), completed one year of listing, on May 14, 2022, with excellent performance.

PGInvIT units have given a capital return of 37 per cent to its unitholders on the Offer Price of Rs 100, during the period outperforming the benchmark indices on the bourses.

Total returns to unitholders is about 45 per cent including an aggregate distribution of Rs 7.50 per unit paid by PGInvIT since listing. PGInvIT came out with its Initial Public Offer in April 2021.

The issue received overwhelming response of the investors and was oversubscribed 4.83 times, despite being launched in the midst of very difficult pandemic and volatile market conditions.

Pursuant to the approval by the Union Cabinet in September 2020, POWERGRID, through PGInvIT, monetized five of its SPVs that it had acquired under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding mechanism of Govt. of India.

The National Monetisation Pipeline of Govt. of India envisages monetization of about Rs.45,200 crore by POWERGRID during FY2022-25.