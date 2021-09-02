PGCIL wins Global ATD BEST Award

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India has won the most coveted "Association for Talent Development (ATD) 2021 BEST Award" securing 8 th rank among the 71 orgnisations from around the globe, thus becoming the only PSU to win this award and one of the only two companies of India in Top 20.

The Association for Talent Development (ATD, formerly ASTD) is the world's largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations and ATD's BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition.

The global program recognises organisations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

Power Grid Corporation of India has won this International recognition for its diligent efforts in talent development practices and programs.

PGCIL Academy of Leadership (PAL) is PGCIL's state-of-the-art Institute of Learning in Management and Technology catering to both domestic and international clients.

At PAL, trainings and initiatives are organised for enhancing employee performance, boosting employee productivity, improving and strengthening company culture.