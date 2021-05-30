PGCIL restores power supply to Diu after Tauktae cyclone

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Sunday said it has restored power supply to Diu, which was one of the worst hit regions by the Tauktae cyclone.

PGCIL, under the Ministry of Power, was assigned the task of restoring 220 kV Timbdi-Dhokadva and Savarkundla-Dhokadva Transmission Lines feeding power to Diu -- of the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu -- following extensive damage due to Tauktae cyclone, a statement said.

According to statement, PGCIL took up the restoration on a war footing and a team of about 600 personnel including expert manpower from the company worked round-the-clock for early restoration of the lines in which about 33 towers collapsed besides suffering other damage.

PGCIL used the emergency restoration system to set up eleven towers and also constructed 10 new towers restoring the 220 kV Timbdi-Dhokadva line on May 28, 2021.

With commissioning of this line fifteen 66 kV Sub-stations of GETCO could be energised to provide reliable power supply to Diu and nearby areas, it said.

Work for restoration of the Savarkundla-Dhokadva line is currently under progress.

The Ministry of Power in a tweet has said, It's a matter of great pleasure that with the kind support of MoP (ministry of Power), POWERGRID and all concerned, 220 kV Dhokadva substation has been charged through 220 kV Timbdi - Dhokadva line and load taken today on 28th May at 20:24 hrs.

PGCIL is at the forefront in helping state utilities across the country in restoration of power transmission lines affected by natural calamities, it added.