PGCIL rated 'Excellent' in MoU for FY21

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Ministry of Power, Government of India has been rated 'Excellent' (Score 98.41) in Memo-randum of Understanding (MoU) for FY 2020-21 signed with Ministry of Power.

PGCIL has been consis-tently rated 'Excellent' under MoU since first MoU for FY 1993-94.

As on December, 2021, PGCIL is owning and operating about 1,72,192 ckm transmission lines and 264 Sub-stations with transformation capacity of about 4,69,607 MVA.