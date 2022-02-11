PGCIL posts Q3 PAT of ₹3,293 crore

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a 'Maharatna' Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India, has announced unaudited financial results for Q3FY22 and nine months ending December 31, 2021.

For nine months ending December 31, 2021, on standalone basis, Power Grid Corporation posted PAT and Total Income of Rs 12,773 crore and Rs 31,394 crore registering a YoY growth of 52 per cent and 5 per cent

respectively.

On consolidated basis, company posted PAT and Total Income of Rs 12,668 crore and Rs 31,630 crore registering a YoY growth of 49 per cent and 5 per cent

respectively.

For Q3 FY22, on standalone basis company has reported PAT of Rs 3,349 crore and Total Income of Rs 10,637 crore. On consolidated basis, company has reported PAT of Rs 3,293 crore and Total Income of Rs 10,724 crore.

PGCIL's Board of Directors has declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each (@ 55 per cent of the paid up equity share capital) for FY 2021-22.

This is in addition to interim dividend Rs 7.00 per equity share (including special dividend of Rs 3.00 per equity share) for the FY 2021-22 paid in January 2022.