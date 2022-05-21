PGCIL net profit rises by 18% to Rs 4,156 crore for March quarter

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a 'Maharatna' Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India, has announced a PAT of Rs 4,156 crore for Q4 FY22 on a consolidated basis which is 18 per cent increase over Q4 FY21. The total income for Q4 FY22 was Rs 11,068 crore compared to Rs 10,816 crore in the Q4 of the previous year.

On consolidated basis, company posted PAT of Rs 16,824 crore and total income of Rs 42,698 crore for FY22 registering a YoY growth of 40 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

The Company has proposed a final dividend of 22.5 per cent (Rs 2.25 per share on a face value of Rs 10/- each) in addition to first & second interim and special dividends aggregating to 125 per cent (Rs 12.5/- per share on a face value of Rs 10/- each) already paid for the FY22. The total dividend for the year thus amounts to Rs 14.75 per share compared to Rs 9.75 per share (adjusted for Bonus Share) for the previous year.

During the year, the Company completed the first asset monetization by a CPSE through the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) route. PGInvIT, sponsored by the Company, got listed on BSE & NSE on May 14, 2021. Total monetization done by the Company during FY22 is Rs 8,370 crore.

The Company incurred a Capital Expenditure of Rs 9,060 crore and capitalized assets worth Rs 20,695 crore (excluding FERV) on consolidated basis during the

financial year.