PGCIL acquires Khetri Narela Transmission Limited via TBCB

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a 'Maharatna' Compa-ny under Ministry of Power has acquired the Project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) - Khetri Narela Trans-mission Limited after emerging successful in the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) conducted as per the Guidelines notified by Government of India.

The Transmission project which is being established under Build, Own, Operate and Maintain basis would help in evacuation of Renewable power from 8.1 GW Phase-II Solar energy zones in Rajasthan to Delhi, Northern Region of the Country.

The project includes 765 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Delhi and establishment of 765 kV D/C Transmission lines passing through the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi with each line having a capac-ity to transfer about 4000 MW of power.

The project will benefit industries, households and businesses, boosting the economic development of the country in totality. It will augment the transmission infrastructure to evacuate Green energy thereby reduc-ing dependency on fossil fuels, in line with Government of India's vision of achieving 500 GW capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.