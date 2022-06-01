PFC lists 300 mn euro green bonds on Luxembourg Stock Exchange
New Delhi: State-owned PFC on Wednesday said its maiden green bonds of 300 million euros have been listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LSE). PFC C&MD RS Dhillon rang the bell at the listing ceremony held in GIFT IFSC Gujarat on Wednesday, the firm said.
"PFC has successfully listed its maiden 300 million euro 1.841 per cent euro green bonds on LSE, which is the largest green bond listing platform. The listing has been done under the co-operation agreement signed between India INX and LSE, which encompasses areas of mutual interest in Green bonds and ESG space," it said.
In 2021, PFC had announced issuing bonds worth 300 million euros for seven years, with which it forayed into the European markets for the
first time.
