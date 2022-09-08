PFC completes corporate insolvency resolution of Jhabua Power Limited

New Delhi: Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) has successfully resolved yet another stressed project, 600 MW Thermal Power Project of Jhabua Power Ltd., situated in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. PFC is the largest lender to the project, which also has REC, SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of India, LIC, PNB, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India among its lenders.

The project was resolved through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) mechanism, with ownership being transferred to a consortium of NTPC Ltd., PFC, REC and other lenders. The project was handed over to the consortium on September 5, 2022 in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, CMD (NTPC), Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD (PFC), Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) (PFC), Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) (PFC), Ramesh Babu V, Director (Operations) (NTPC), Chandan Kumar Mondol, Director (Commercial) (NTPC) and Abhilash Lal, the Resolution Professional.