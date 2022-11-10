Petronet logs highest ever turnover in Q2 of current fiscal year

New Delhi: During the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (current quarter), Dahej terminal of Petronet LNG Ltd processed 182 TBTU of LNG as against 196 TBTU during the previous quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 225 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2021. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 192 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 208 TBTU and 240 TBTU respectively.



The company has reported PBT of Rs 994 crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 937 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,105 crore in the corresponding quarter. The PAT of the current quarter was reported at Rs 744 crore as against the PAT of the previous and corresponding quarters of Rs 701 crore and Rs 823 crore respectively.

The company reported highest ever turnover of Rs 15,986 crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 14,264 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 10,813 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company reported highest ever turnover of Rs 30,250 crore in the current half year H1, FY 2022-23 as against Rs 19,411 crore in the corresponding half year H1, FY 2021-22, registering a growth of 56 per cent.

Due to foreign exchange volatility, the lease liability has an accounting impact of foreign exchange loss amounting to Rs 98 crore, as per the provisions of the relevant Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).