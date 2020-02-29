Petrol, diesel prices reduced after 1 day break

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices fell again on Saturday after a day's break. With the new dip, petrol prices have come down by seven paise in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, while by six paise per litre in Mumbai. Also, diesel has become cheaper by nine paise per litre in the four metros.

According to the Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has come down to Rs 71.89, Rs 74.53, Rs 77.56 and Rs 74.68 per litre respectively.

In the four metros, the price of diesel has also come down to Rs 64.51, Rs 66.83, Rs 67.60 and Rs 68.12, respectively.

Petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.38, Rs 1.37, Rs 1.32 and Rs 1.49 a litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai in February and diesel prices were also reduced by Rs 1.77, Rs 1.81, Rs 1.67 and Rs 1.89 per litre respectively.

Market experts say that after the fall in the price of crude oil in the international market, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country may fall by about two to three rupees per litre in the coming days.