Petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in UP, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland

New Delhi: Petrol price on Saturday crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in some places in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland after fuel prices were hiked yet again.

Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This took fuel prices across the country to a fresh high.

In Delhi, petrol price rose to Rs 100.91 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.88 per litre.

The increase led to petrol price surge above Rs 100 per-litre- mark in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Kanker, Jashpur and Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh and Kohima in Nagaland.

The three states are in a growing list of places where the fuel is at over Rs 100-a-litre mark. States where petrol had reached those levels over the past few weeks are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim and Puducherry.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this week, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri refused to comment on the issue unless he was fully briefed. "Give me some time. I need to be briefed on the issues," he had said soon after taking charge of the ministry on July 8.