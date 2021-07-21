Pension money to soon be allowed into IPOs, NSE-200 cos

Mumbai: Pension fund managers (PFMs) will soon be allowed to invest in initial public offerings, and also in a broader list of stocks, a top official from sector regulator PFRDA said on Tuesday.

The Pension Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is aiming to increase the number of subscribers looking to build a retirement corpus by 1 crore in FY22 with the increase in interest during the pandemic, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay told reporters.

Currently, there are restrictions under which PFMs can invest the equity component of a corpus only in scrips traded on the options and futures segment with a market cap of over Rs 5,000 crore.

Officials said this restricts the opportunities for fund managers, who have been able to deliver a compounded annual growth rate of 11.31 per cent on equity investments since the beginning of the new pension scheme. They pointed out Avenue Supermarkets as a case in point, where PFMs were not able to enter due to restrictions.

"In two or three days, we will be notifying new rules which take a more liberal view on categories where equity investments can be made," Bandyopadhyay said. Under the new rules, PFMs will be able to invest in IPOs, follow-on public offers, offer for sale of companies. And, the universe of stocks to choose from will also be broadened to the top-200 scrips traded on NSE and BSE, he said.

Bandyopadhyay stressed that he is personally for more equity investments because of the returns that it has delivered.

There will be some specifications which wil be brought in to reduce the risk associated with equity investments, he said.

Replying to queries around new age companies' upcoming listing plans and possibility of retirement money being invested in a company which is yet to deliver profits, he said the PFRDA is of the view of giving independence to the PFMs for choosing.

As of now, equity investments have delivered 11.31 per cent returns, corporate debt has delivered 10.21 per cent and government securities 9.69 per cent. The total number of NPS subscribers stand at 4.37 crore as of now, with a maximum 2.90 crore being under the Atal Pension Yojana.