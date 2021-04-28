Paytm to provide 21K OCs from May 1st week

New Delhi: Paytm has placed order for 21,000 oxygen concentrators which will be made available from the first week of May in the country, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company has raised Rs 5 crore contribution from the public and matched the same amount taking the total kitty to Rs 10 crore for procurement of oxygen concentrators (OCs) which filter out oxygen from air and help patients with mild breathing issues.

"Paytm Foundation has already placed an order for importing 21,000 OCs to provide immediate relief. Our founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is leading a dedicated team with medical expertise to push forward and streamline company-wide Covid relief measures," the company spokesperson said.

These devices would be immediately sent to government hospitals, COVID care facilities, private hospitals, nursing homes as well as Resident Welfare Associations, the spokesperson said.

"As part of Oxygen for Life Campaign, on the Paytm foundation's website, private hospitals, RWAs, NGOs may request for guidance for purchase of the Oxygen Concentrators," he said.