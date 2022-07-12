Paytm June quarter loan disbursal jumps nine-fold to `5,554 crore
New Delhi: Digital financial services firm Paytm's loan disbursement jumped nearly nine-fold to Rs 5,554 crore through 84.78 lakh transactions in the April-June quarter, reaching an annualised run rate of Rs 24,000 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
The company had disbursed 14.33 lakh loans worth Rs 632 crore in the year-ago period.
"Our lending business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness accelerated growth with disbursements through our platform now an annualised run rate of over Rs 24,000 in June. The number of loans disbursed through our platform grew 492 per cent y-o-y to 8.5 million loans in the quarter ending June 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 779 per cent y-o-y to Rs 5,554 crore," Paytm said.
The company said that it is seeing increases in average ticket size due to the scale-up of the personal loans business in particular.
"The rapid growth of our lending products brings us an attractive profit pool," Paytm noted.
The total merchant payment volume or the GMV (gross merchandise value) of the company more than doubled to Rs 2.96 lakh crore from Rs 1.47 lakh crore a year ago.
Paytm's average monthly transacting users (MTU) for the quarter ending June 2022 increased by 49 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 7.48 crore from 5 crore.
"For the month of June alone, the MTU stood at 75.9 million," the filing said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India likely to overtake China as most populous country in 202311 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
RBI allows international trade settlement in rupees11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Goa Congress says 7 MLAs with party11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
SC asks Maha Assembly Speaker to defer action11 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Over 800 kids died in adoption agencies run by govt since 201811 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT