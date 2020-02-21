Paytm Bank partners with Ola, Uber for FASTags to 1 lakh drivers
Bengaluru : Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) on Friday announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with ride-hailing companies Ola and Uber.
The tie-ups would empower over one lakh driver-partners to conveniently use Paytm FASTags and seamlessly commute across the country, the PPB said in a press statement.
PPB has set up 12 camps at Uber Green zones across different cities for drivers to purchase and use FASTags.
It is also working with Ola at Bengaluru airport and other local locations including Indira Nagar, Devanahalli, and Electronic City transport hubs to accelerate the adoption of electronic toll payments in India, the statement said.
Paytm FASTag doesn't require any separate prepaid account to be created, PPB said.
The money for toll payments gets auto-debited from Paytm Wallet and the balance can also be used for shopping, recharges, bill payments, among other services.
(Image from livemint.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Fresh allegations of sexual assault surface against...21 Feb 2020 2:18 PM GMT
In first visit to Delhi after poll win, Maharashtra CM...21 Feb 2020 1:00 PM GMT
FATF continues Pak in 'Grey List'; warns of action if it...21 Feb 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Pak zindabad slogan: Amulya Leona remanded in 14-day custody...21 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh: Talks between protesters and interlocutors...21 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT