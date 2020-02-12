Pay More For LPG Cylinder From Today As Rates Hiked For 6th Straight Time

Non-subsidised LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) or cooking gas prices were increased from Wednesday. That marked a sixth straight raise in the prices of cooking gas. In Delhi and Mumbai, the hike was to the tune of Rs 144.5 and Rs 145 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane. With effect from February 12, the non-subsidised LPG rates were revised to Rs 858.5 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 829.5 per cylinder in Mumbai.

Until Tuesday, the prices in the two metros had stood at Rs 714 per cylinder and Rs 684.5 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com. In Kolkata and Chennai, the non-subsidised LPG prices were increased by Rs 149 per cylinder to Rs 896.00 per cylinder and by Rs 147 per cylinder to Rs 881.00 per cylinder respectively.

Typically, any changes in LPG rates are effected by suppliers at the beginning of a month.

The price of LPG (per 14.2 kilograms) has been increased by a cumulative Rs. 284 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs. 283 per cylinder in Mumbai so far since August - an increase of 49.43 per cent and 51.78 per cent respectively.

From this month, the prices of 19-kilogram cylinders were revised upwards to Rs 1,466.00 per unit in Delhi and Rs 1,540.50 in Mumbai, from Rs 1,241.00 and Rs 1,190.00 respectively, according to data from Indian Oil.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month. Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy.

