Patanjali Group clocks `30K cr turnover in last financial year

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev on Tuesday announced that Patanjali group's turnover touched Rs 30,000 crore in FY21 on the back of the acquisition of Ruchi Soya, and said it is being evaluated when to list his flagship firm Patanjali Ayurved. Ruchi Soya, which the Patanjali group acquired, contributed more than half to the overall turnover of the group. "Last year Patanjali group had a turnover of over Rs 30,000 crore and Rs 16,318 crore was from Ruchi Soya," said Ramdev. pti

