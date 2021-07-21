Passage of key Bills crucial to move forward with pace of reforms, says PHDCCI

New Delhi: Passage of key bills such as the Deposit Insurance Bill and amendments in the Limited Liability Partnership Act in the monsoon session of Parliament will be crucial to move forward with continued pace of reforms and facilitate trade and industry, PHDCCI said

on Wednesday.

Industry chamber PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal said that discussions and decisions on these bills are crucial at this juncture, when there is a need to facilitate trade and industry.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 would strengthen the framework to protect the depositors and ensure safe, easy and time-bound access to savings through deposit insurance cover, he said.

Amendments in the Limited Liability Partnership Act would help promote ease of doing business, Sanjay Aggarwal added.

"All the bills are of high relevance and if discussed and passed in an efficient and time bound manner, will play a great role in transforming the economy," Aggarwal said.