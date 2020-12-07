Partnership with Harley to accelerate premium segment strategy: Hero

New Delhi: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp expects the tie-up with Harley-Davidson to help accelerate its presence in the premium bike segment where it aims to establish a complete portfolio cutting across segments and engine capacities, as per a senior company official.

Hero MotoCorp, which is the leader in the budget bike segment (100-110cc), is also in the process of developing electric two- wheelers for both mass and premium

segments.

"Our strategy is to create a full portfolio of premium across segments and across engine capacity. Towards this, we already launched XPulse and Xtreme in the 200cc and 160cc segment, respectively. Over the next few years, we will continue to fill this portfolio with more and more new models," Hero MotoCorp Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said in an

analyst call.

The Harley-Davidson partnership accelerates and enhances the company's premium segment strategy, he added.